Dr. Jill Biden, Jan Scruggs, Secretary Panetta, Sen. Reed and Adm. Mullen participate in a groundbreaking ceremony

Dr. Jill Biden, Jan Scruggs, founder of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, Sen. Jack Reed and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for The Education Center at The Wall in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 28, 2012. The center, which will honor veterans from several U.S. wars, will bring to life the stories of the more than 58,000 U.S. service members who were lost during the Vietnam War. Stories and photos of the fallen from Iraq and Afghanistan also will be featured until those veterans have their own national place of honor.