Gen. Dempsey speaks with Sgt. Monica Smith about her photograph

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, left, speaks with Sgt. Monica Smith about her photograph during the Art in Embassies awards ceremony in the Pentagon on Nov. 30, 2012. The contest, titled "Serving Abroad ... Through Their Eyes" in honor of Veterans Day, was sponsored by the Defense Department and the State Department's Office of Art in Embassies. Smith was one of 12 photographers honored with a best in show award.