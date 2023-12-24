Secretary Panetta listens to Alda Kauffeld as she talks about her photograph

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, right, listens to Alda Kauffeld as she talks about her photograph during the Art in Embassies awards ceremony in the Pentagon on Nov. 30, 2012. The contest, titled "Serving Abroad ... Through Their Eyes" in honor of Veterans Day, was sponsored by the Defense Department and the State Department's Office of Art in Embassies. Kauffeld was one of 12 photographers honored with a best in show award.