Secretary Panetta talks with Capt. John Rutledge

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta talks with U.S. Army Capt. John Rutledge during the Art in Embassies awards ceremony in the Pentagon on Nov. 30, 2012. The contest, titled "Serving Abroad ... Through Their Eyes" in honor of Veterans Day, was sponsored by the Defense Department and the State Department's Office of Art in Embassies. Rutledge was one of 12 photographers honored with a best in show award.