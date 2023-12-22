Tech. Sgt. Morrison prepares Santa Claus to be lowered to the ground from an HH-60G Pave Hawk

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mike Morrison prepares North Pole native Santa Claus to be lowered to the ground from an HH-60G Pave Hawk at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, on Dec. 1, 2012. Claus teamed up with the 56th Rescue Squadron to bring Christmas cheer to Hangar 7 where children were able to meet him and tell him what they wanted for Christmas.