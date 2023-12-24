Airman Saili moves a hose across the flight deck of the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

Airman David Saili moves a hose across the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) as the ship operates in the Atlantic Ocean on Dec. 2, 2012. Bush is conducting sea trials in collaboration with Norfolk Naval Shipyard to train crewmembers and ensure operability of equipment and systems.