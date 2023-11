Adm. Samuel J. Locklear III briefs the press on Asia security issues

Commander of U.S. Pacific Command Adm. Samuel J. Locklear III, U.S. Navy, briefs the press on Asia security issues in the Pentagon, on Dec. 6, 2012. Locklear described how the U.S. Pacific Command is stressing cooperation and collaboration, not confrontation, in the region as the U.S. moves to rebalance forces to the Pacific.