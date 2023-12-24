Secretary Panetta meets with Secretary Shinseki at the Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, right, meets with Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric Shinseki at the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 6, 2012. Panetta and Shinseki met to discuss ways to help facilitate veteran disability claims as well as the new transition assistance programs. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 716909-Z-OGZ02-083.jpg Photo Gallery