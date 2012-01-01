Secretary Panetta greets the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen cheerleaders

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta greets the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen cheerleaders and band during a pep rally held in the halls of the Pentagon on Dec. 6, 2012. The Naval Academy Midshipmen take on the West Point Black Knights in the 113th meeting between the two service schools at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, Dec. 8th.