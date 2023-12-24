Secretary Panetta poses for photos with Bill the Goat, the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen mascot

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta poses for photos with Bill the Goat, the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen mascot, during a pep rally held in the halls of the Pentagon on Dec. 6, 2012. The Naval Academy Midshipmen take on the West Point Black Knights in the 113th meeting between the two service schools at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, Dec. 8th.