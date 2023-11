Lance Cpl. Clinton Rivas patrols through the southern Helmand province

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Clinton Rivas patrols through the southern Helmand province of Afghanistan on Nov. 27, 2012. The patrol teamed with Afghan National Army soldiers and visited an Afghan Police station. Rivas is a rifleman with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment, Regimental Combat Team 7.