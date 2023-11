Airmen walk across the airfield to a C-17 Globemaster III

Airmen from the U.S. Air Force 10th Airlift Squadron walk across the airfield to a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on Nov. 29, 2012. The airmen are beginning a two-month deployment where they will operate out of two bases to fly missions concentrated in and around Afghanistan, Iraq and the Horn of Africa.