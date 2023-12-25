Secretary Panetta meets with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmed

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, left, meets with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmed Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, right, in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Dec. 11, 2012. Panetta and Ahmed are meeting to discuss regional security items of interest to both nations.