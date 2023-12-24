Panetta hugs a nervous airman in Kuwait

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta hugs a nervous airman after she dropped the challenge coin Panetta presented her with at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, on Dec. 12, 2012. Panetta visited with the service members to wish them happy holidays and to thank them for their service. Panetta is on a five-day trip to the region to meet with the troops and senior leadership.