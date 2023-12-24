Secretary Panetta waves goodbye to troops as he boards a C-17 Globemaster III

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta waves goodbye to troops as he boards a C-17 Globemaster III at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, on Dec. 12, 2012. Panetta visited with the service members to wish them happy holidays and to thank them for their service. Panetta is on a five-day trip to the region to meet with the troops and senior leadership