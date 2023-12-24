Secretary Panetta meets with Afghan Minister of Defense Bismillah Khan Mohammadi in Kabul

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, second from right, meets with Afghan Minister of Defense Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, third from left, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Dec. 13, 2012. Panetta and Bismillah are meeting to discuss regional security items of interest to both nations. Panetta is on a five-day trip to the region to meet with senior leadership and with the deployed troops.