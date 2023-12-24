Secretary Panetta walks with U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Craige

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, left, walks with U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Craige, center, commander, 39th Air Base Wing, and Chief Master Sergeant Nancy Judge, 39th Air Base Wing command chief after his arrival at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, on Dec. 13, 2012. Panetta is on a five-day trip to the region to meet the deployed troops and with senior leadership.