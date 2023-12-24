An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colton carries wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery during a Wreaths Across America event in Arlington, Va., on Dec. 15, 2012. Colton was among thousands of volunteers that helped place 110,000 wreaths at the graves of fallen service members as part of the annual Wreaths Across America event. Burnett is attached to the 11th Civil Engineering Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md.

