Flight deck crewmen use a status board to provide information to the pilot of an AV-8B Harrier as he prepares to takeoff from the flight deck of the USS Bataan (LHD 5) during flight operations in the Atlantic Ocean on Dec. 15, 2012. The Harrier and pilot are assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266 as part of the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit.