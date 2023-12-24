Soldiers build a snowman at Malamute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Pfc. Christopher Moore, left, Pvt. Jordan Villa, second from left, Sgt. John-Paul Gorcyca, second from right, and Pfc. Sean Spacek, right, build a snowman at Malamute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson while waiting for a parachute drop of heavy equipment, on Dec. 13, 2012. The soldiers are assigned to the 6th Engineer Battalion. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.08 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 663625-L-MTP60-888.jpg Photo Gallery