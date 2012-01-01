An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marines and Singaporean soldiers take a break on Green Beach during exercise Valiant Mark 2012 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., on Dec. 10, 2012. Valiant Mark is an annual exercise conducted by U.S. Marines and the Singapore Armed Forces in order to maintain a high level of interoperability, enhanced military to military relations and to enrich mutual combat capabilities through combined training.

U.S. Marines and Singaporean soldiers take a break on Green Beach

Photo Gallery