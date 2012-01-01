U.S. Marines and Singaporean soldiers take a break on Green Beach

U.S. Marines and Singaporean soldiers take a break on Green Beach during exercise Valiant Mark 2012 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., on Dec. 10, 2012. Valiant Mark is an annual exercise conducted by U.S. Marines and the Singapore Armed Forces in order to maintain a high level of interoperability, enhanced military to military relations and to enrich mutual combat capabilities through combined training.