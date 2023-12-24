An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark Martin, right, shakes hands and laughs with Mawlawi Guhlam M. Ruhaani, director of Hajj and Endowment, at the conclusion of a key leader engagement in Farah City, Afghanistan, on Dec. 29, 2012. Martin is the team lead for Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah with the mission to train, advise and assist Afghan government leaders at the municipal, district and provincial levels in Farah province, Afghanistan. The civil military team is comprised of members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, the U.S. Department of State and the Agency for International Development.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark Martin, right, shakes hands and laughs with Mawlawi Guhlam M. Ruhaani, director of Hajj and Endowment, at the conclusion of a key leader engagement in Farah City, Afghanistan, on Dec. 29, 2012. Martin is the team lead for Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah with the mission to train, advise and assist Afghan government leaders at the municipal, district and provincial levels in Farah province, Afghanistan. The civil military team is comprised of members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, the U.S. Department of State and the Agency for International Development.

