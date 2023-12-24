Lt. j.g. Laura Cook evaluates a wounded Afghan policeman

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Laura Cook, a physician assistant for Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah, evaluates a wounded Afghan policeman at the Forward Operating Base Farah aid station in Afghanistan on Dec. 31, 2012. Four members of the Afghan National Police, who were wounded by an improvised explosive device, were treated by PRT Farah medical personnel, the 541st Forward Surgical Team (Airborne) and coalition force medics at the aid station.