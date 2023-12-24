An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Laura Cook, a physician assistant for Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah, evaluates a wounded Afghan policeman at the Forward Operating Base Farah aid station in Afghanistan on Dec. 31, 2012. Four members of the Afghan National Police, who were wounded by an improvised explosive device, were treated by PRT Farah medical personnel, the 541st Forward Surgical Team (Airborne) and coalition force medics at the aid station.

Lt. j.g. Laura Cook evaluates a wounded Afghan policeman

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Laura Cook, a physician assistant for Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah, evaluates a wounded Afghan policeman at the Forward Operating Base Farah aid station in Afghanistan on Dec. 31, 2012. Four members of the Afghan National Police, who were wounded by an improvised explosive device, were treated by PRT Farah medical personnel, the 541st Forward Surgical Team (Airborne) and coalition force medics at the aid station.

Photo Gallery