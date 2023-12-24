Petty Officer Ratsch uses a laptop computer to run a diagnostics program from the cockpit of an F/A-18F

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Hugh Ratsch uses a laptop computer to run a diagnostics program from the cockpit of an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) on Jan 1, 2013. The John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. The Super Hornet is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41.