U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Eric Braddock, left, and Ryan Onely prepare a simulated casualty for a medical evacuation during a training mission at Avon Park Air Force Range, Fla., on Dec. 13, 2012. Braddock and Onely are pararescuemen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron.