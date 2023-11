Crewmembers man the rail as the USS Russell (DDG 59) departs Pearl Harbor

Crewmembers man the rail as the guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for the last time while home ported in Hawaii on Jan. 3, 2013. The crew is scheduled to swap hulls with the guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) in late January.