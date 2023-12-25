1st Lt. Ryan Schulte uses his advanced combat optical gunsight to scan for security threats

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ryan Schulte uses his advanced combat optical gunsight to scan for security threats during a key leader engagement in Farah City, Afghanistan, on Jan. 3, 2013. Schulte is the security force platoon leader for Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. The team’s mission is to train, advise and assist Afghan government leaders at the municipal, district and provincial levels in Farah province of Afghanistan.