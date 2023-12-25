An official website of the United States Government 
Pentagon Press Secretary George E. Little briefs the media in the Pentagon Press Briefing Room on Jan. 8, 2013. Little took questions from the press on such topics as the nomination of former U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel of Nebraska to become the next secretary of defense, impending sequestration and Secretary Panetta's planned trip to Europe in mid-January.

Pentagon Press Secretary George E. Little briefs the media in the Pentagon Press Briefing Room on Jan. 8, 2013. Little took questions from the press on such topics as the nomination of former U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel of Nebraska to become the next secretary of defense, impending sequestration and Secretary Panetta's planned trip to Europe in mid-January.

