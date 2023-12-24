Chief Warrant Officer Michael Lennon pulls the lanyard to fire a D-30 howitzer

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Michael Lennon pulls the lanyard to fire a D-30 howitzer during a test at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Jan. 6, 2013. The firing of the howitzer is the last test after being refurbished in Afghanistan. Lennon is assigned to the NATO Training Mission-Afghanistan at Camp Eggers in Kabul.