Petty Officer Cardova hoists the ship's call sign in signal flags

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan M. Cardova hoists the ship's call sign in signal flags from the signal bridge of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., on Jan. 7, 2013. The carrier is getting underway to conduct training and carrier qualifications in the Atlantic Ocean.