An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A U.S. Army gun crew uses a M777 A2 howitzer to fire illumination rounds from Forward Operating Base Hadrian in the Deh Rawud district of Afghanistan on Jan. 8, 2013. The crew from 1st Section Bravo Battery 1-9 Field Artillery of Fort Stewart, Ga., has been conducting intensive training and fire missions to support operations in Uruzgan province.

A U.S. Army gun crew uses a M777 A2 howitzer to fire illumination rounds

A U.S. Army gun crew uses a M777 A2 howitzer to fire illumination rounds from Forward Operating Base Hadrian in the Deh Rawud district of Afghanistan on Jan. 8, 2013. The crew from 1st Section Bravo Battery 1-9 Field Artillery of Fort Stewart, Ga., has been conducting intensive training and fire missions to support operations in Uruzgan province.

Photo Gallery