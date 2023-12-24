Secretary Panetta and President Karzai share a private moment while waiting for their meetings to begin Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, right, and Afghanistan's President Hamid share a private moment while waiting for their meetings to begin in the Pentagon on Jan. 10, 2013. Panetta, Karzai and their senior advisors are meeting to discuss national security items of interest to both nations. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 474035-V-KME31-707.jpg Photo Gallery