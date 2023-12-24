An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, right, and Afghanistan's President Hamid share a private moment while waiting for their meetings to begin in the Pentagon on Jan. 10, 2013. Panetta, Karzai and their senior advisors are meeting to discuss national security items of interest to both nations.

Secretary Panetta and President Karzai share a private moment while waiting for their meetings to begin

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, right, and Afghanistan's President Hamid share a private moment while waiting for their meetings to begin in the Pentagon on Jan. 10, 2013. Panetta, Karzai and their senior advisors are meeting to discuss national security items of interest to both nations.

Photo Gallery