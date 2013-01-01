Petty Officer 1st Class Megan Garcia provides security during a key leader engagement in Farah

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Megan Garcia provides security during a key leader engagement with the director of women's affairs in Farah city of the Farah province of Afghanistan on Jan. 29, 2013. Farah Provincial Reconstruction Team members are attending the working group meeting on gender strategy with the director to discuss literacy program initiatives for women in the Bala Boluk and Pusht-e Rod districts. Team Farah has the mission to train, advise and assist Afghan government leaders at the municipal, district and provincial levels in Farah province, Afghanistan. The civil military team is comprised of members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, the U.S. Department of State and the Agency for International Development.