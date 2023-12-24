U.S. Army paratroopers exit a C-130 Hercules

U.S. Army paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team exit a C-130 Hercules during an airborne training operation at Fort Bragg, N.C., on Jan. 29, 2013. The paratroopers are using the Army’s newest parachute system, the T-11 Non-Steerable Troop Parachute System, which was designed to carry a heavier load, prevent oscillations, and reduce injuries to paratroopers upon landing.