U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaung Han logs meter readings while standing equipment monitor watch in the Main Engineering Room 2 of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Tortuga (LSD 46) as the ship steams in the East China Sea on Jan. 30, 2013. The Tortuga is part of the Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Ready Group and is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.