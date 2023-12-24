An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, right, talks with French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, center, in the French Ministry of Defense in Paris, France, on Feb. 1, 2013. Carter and Le Drian discussed topics that included the French-led fight against terrorists in the West African nation of Mali. Paris is the first stop of Carter’s six-day trip to meet with officials in France, Germany and Jordan. Carter also will visit with U.S. service members to thank them for their service.

Deputy Secretary Carter talks with French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, right, talks with French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, center, in the French Ministry of Defense in Paris, France, on Feb. 1, 2013. Carter and Le Drian discussed topics that included the French-led fight against terrorists in the West African nation of Mali. Paris is the first stop of Carter’s six-day trip to meet with officials in France, Germany and Jordan. Carter also will visit with U.S. service members to thank them for their service.

Photo Gallery