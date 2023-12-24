Deputy Secretary Carter talks with French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, right, talks with French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, center, in the French Ministry of Defense in Paris, France, on Feb. 1, 2013. Carter and Le Drian discussed topics that included the French-led fight against terrorists in the West African nation of Mali. Paris is the first stop of Carter’s six-day trip to meet with officials in France, Germany and Jordan. Carter also will visit with U.S. service members to thank them for their service.