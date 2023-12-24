Deputy Secretary Carter delivers his remarks during the 49th Munich Security Conference

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter delivers his remarks while participating in a panel discussion on Pooling and Sharing during the 49th Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 2, 2013. The conference is an annual meeting of heads of state, foreign affairs leaders and defense policy leaders from around the world. Munich is the second stop of Carter’s six-day trip to meet with officials in France, Germany and Jordan. Carter also will visit with U.S. service members to thank them for their service.