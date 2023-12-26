Deputy Secretary Carter greets Vice President Biden and Second Lady Jill Biden as they arrive in Ramstein, Germany

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter greets Vice President Joe Biden and Second Lady Jill Biden as they arrive in Ramstein, Germany, on Feb. 3, 2013. Carter and the Bidens will visit wounded warriors recovering at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center to thank them for their service. Both Carter and Biden attended the 49th Munich Security Conference in Munich the previous day. The conference is an annual meeting of heads of state, foreign affairs leaders and defense policy leaders from around the world. Germany is the second stop of Carter’s six-day trip to meet with officials in France, Germany and Jordan