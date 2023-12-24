An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier helps a fellow soldier onto the rooftop of an old building in order to provide protective over watch for another element of their patrol in the Panjwa’i District of Afghanistan on Jan. 29, 2012. The soldiers are attached to the 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, Combined Task Force 4-2 and are deployed to Afghanistan from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.

A soldier helps a fellow soldier onto the rooftop of an old building

A soldier helps a fellow soldier onto the rooftop of an old building in order to provide protective over watch for another element of their patrol in the Panjwa’i District of Afghanistan on Jan. 29, 2012. The soldiers are attached to the 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, Combined Task Force 4-2 and are deployed to Afghanistan from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.

Photo Gallery