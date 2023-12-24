An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, left, and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric K. Shinseki brief the press after their meeting at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4, 2013. The secretaries announced that both departments will accelerate the implementation of the Integrated Electronic Health Record program, allowing service members to seamlessly transfer their electronic health care records from DoD to VA.

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, left, and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric K. Shinseki brief the press after their meeting at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4, 2013. The secretaries announced that both departments will accelerate the implementation of the Integrated Electronic Health Record program, allowing service members to seamlessly transfer their electronic health care records from DoD to VA.

Photo Gallery