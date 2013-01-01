Secretary Panetta, Sylvia Panetta, President Obama and Gen. Dempsey watch the pass in review

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, left, Sylvia Panetta, second from left, President Barack Obama, center, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, right, applaud and watch the pass in review during an armed forces farewell tribute in honor of Panetta at Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Va., on Feb. 8, 2013. Panetta is stepping down as the 23rd secretary of defense.