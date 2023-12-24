Gen. Dempsey and Gen. Mattis share a laugh as they leave the ISAF change-of-command ceremony

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, left, and Commander, U.S. Central Command Gen. James Mattis, right, share a laugh as they leave the International Security Assistance Force change-of-command ceremony at ISAF headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Feb. 10, 2013. Dempsey and Mattis watched as U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford assumed command from U.S. Marine Corps Gen. John Allen during the ceremony.