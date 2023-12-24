Sailors on a visit, board, search and seizure team race across the Atlantic Ocean

Sailors on a visit, board, search and seizure team race across the Atlantic Ocean on a rigid hull inflatable boat during a training exercise with the training support vessel USS Prevail (TSV 1) on Feb. 5, 2013. The sailors are attached to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). Carter Hall is participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise off the east coast of the U.S. in preparation for a deployment this spring.