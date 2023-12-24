An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Sailors on a visit, board, search and seizure team race across the Atlantic Ocean on a rigid hull inflatable boat during a training exercise with the training support vessel USS Prevail (TSV 1) on Feb. 5, 2013. The sailors are attached to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). Carter Hall is participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise off the east coast of the U.S. in preparation for a deployment this spring.

Sailors on a visit, board, search and seizure team race across the Atlantic Ocean

Sailors on a visit, board, search and seizure team race across the Atlantic Ocean on a rigid hull inflatable boat during a training exercise with the training support vessel USS Prevail (TSV 1) on Feb. 5, 2013. The sailors are attached to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). Carter Hall is participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise off the east coast of the U.S. in preparation for a deployment this spring.

Photo Gallery