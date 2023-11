Petty Officer 3rd Class Larissa Mejia Castillo takes a bearing

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Larissa Mejia Castillo takes a bearing as the guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) departs Subic Bay, Republic of the Philippines after a port visit on Feb. 11, 2013. Petty Officer Castillo is a Navy quartermaster aboard the Stockdale.