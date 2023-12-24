President Obama awards the Medal of Honor to former Army Staff Sgt. Clinton L. Romesha at the White House

President Barack H. Obama awards the Medal of Honor to former Army Staff Sgt. Clinton L. Romesha during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11, 2013. Romesha received the Medal of Honor for his courageous actions during a daylong firefight in Afghanistan in October 2009.