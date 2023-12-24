An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

President Barack H. Obama awards the Medal of Honor to former Army Staff Sgt. Clinton L. Romesha during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11, 2013. Romesha received the Medal of Honor for his courageous actions during a daylong firefight in Afghanistan in October 2009.

President Obama awards the Medal of Honor to former Army Staff Sgt. Clinton L. Romesha at the White House

Photo Gallery