Secretary Panetta talks with former Army Staff Sgt. Clinton Romesha, his wife Tammy and daughter Dessi in his Pentagon

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta talks with former Army Staff Sgt. Clinton Romesha, his wife Tammy and daughter Dessi in his Pentagon office on Feb. 12, 2013. President Barak Obama presented the Medal of Honor to Romesha in a ceremony yesterday at the White House. Romesha earned the medal for actions on Oct. 3, 2009, at Combat Outpost Keating in Afghanistan.