Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta presents former Army Staff Sgt. Clinton L. Romesha with a Medal of Honor Flag while his wife Tammy looks on during a ceremony in the Pentagon on Feb. 12, 2013. President Barak Obama presented the Medal of Honor to Romesha in a ceremony yesterday at the White House. Romesha earned the medal for actions on Oct. 3, 2009, at Combat Outpost Keating in Afghanistan.

Secretary Panetta presents former Army Staff Sgt. Clinton L. Romesha with a Medal of Honor Flag

