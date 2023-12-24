An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta conducts one last press briefing before the end of his tenure as secretary in the Pentagon Briefing Room on Feb. 13, 2013. During the briefing, Panetta offered a reflective and candid view of his time in the office and a concerned assessment of the future relationship between the DoD and Congress.

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta conducts one last press briefing

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta conducts one last press briefing before the end of his tenure as secretary in the Pentagon Briefing Room on Feb. 13, 2013. During the briefing, Panetta offered a reflective and candid view of his time in the office and a concerned assessment of the future relationship between the DoD and Congress.

Photo Gallery