Former Secretary Clinton and Gen. Dempsey laugh at the remarks of Secretary Panetta

Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey laugh at the remarks of Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta during an award ceremony for Clinton in the Pentagon on Feb. 14, 2013. Panetta presented Clinton with the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service. Dempsey awarded Clinton the Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award.