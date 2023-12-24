Chief Dewberry braces himself against the rotor wash of a MV-22 Osprey

Chief Petty Officer Patrick Dewberry braces himself ¬against the rotor wash of a MV-22 Osprey launching from the deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) in the Gulf of Thailand on Feb. 19, 2013. The Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Ready Group is deployed in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility and is taking part in Cobra Gold 2013, a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored multinational joint exercise.